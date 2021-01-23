The Republican Club of Frederick County was disappointed to see the recent steps from social media and internet companies to restrict voices, particularly those from the right, including Twitter’s permanent suspension of President Donald Trump and Google, Apple and Amazon’s steps to remove Parler.
Twitter, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and others have private property rights. They have a right and responsibility to limit access to their services, set community standards and block individuals if they must. However, it comes with a cost.
Big Tech doesn’t own the public space, but as our political discourse is designed today, social media platforms are a huge part of this space. As a result, these corporations have a lot of control over it. At their inception, the innovators at these social media companies all trumpeted the potential for their services to facilitate discourse, champion free speech and mobilize citizens.
We recognize that at times these are not easy decisions. However, if these companies are going to ban users, they should be clear as to their standards and consistent in the application of those standards. There are countless instances where foreign actors and individuals on the Left have used violent language and have continued to persist on various platforms. This is not “what-aboutism” or an effort to weigh equivalence, but rather this is a call for consistency.
The reality is that this has an outsized effect during the current pandemic as well. Government has restricted the ability of citizens to gather. In many cases, social media ends up being the only recourse for folks.
Furthermore, there are legitimate concerns when a significant portion of our community here in Frederick feels censored or silenced. Again, while at times it might be justified, there is a cost, and it is not about hurt feelings. Silencing voices through either banishment or fear of banishment is not only a threat to free expression, but it pushes these voices underground. It furthers echo chambers and can make individuals more extreme. Moreover, it risks corroding trust in participation in more regular mediating institutions and platforms that allow for more open discourse. This too can be a threat to ordered liberty.
These are difficult and tense times. We do not write this to minimize the issues surrounding the violence at the Capitol this month. Rather, we have expressed just the opposite. Political violence is not an acceptable remedy to political grievance, nor is violent rhetoric. While the vast majority of protesters were peacefully expressing their voice, all freedom-loving persons should condemn such violence. We reiterate that.
Free speech is a foundational right to our country for a reason. Free expression within our community is critical to meaningful participation in our institutions and processes. It is not clear that these recent actions make things better. Without clarity of standards and equitable application, and recognition of the costs that do come with these actions, we fear they make them far worse.
This letter was signed by members of the Republican Club of Frederick County: Acting President Dylan Diggs, Treasurer Desiree Mortenson, Secretary Stephanie Dellamura and board members Stephen Barrett, Jason Miller and Heath Barnes.
