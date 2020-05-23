I have to disagree with Judge Andrew Napolitano's May 15 column where he devoted a lot of space to a single idea: that government doesn’t have the right to protect him during an pandemic. Has he paused to consider that I have a right to be protected from him and from others who don’t mind spreading an invisible contagion to me by simply exhaling? And does he know that shouting and singing, along with coughing and sneezing, spread COVID-19 to others and to surfaces around them (on which they can survive five days)?
It’s a specious argument to compare this pandemic’s death rates to those of heart disease and respiratory failure: we don’t get those from other people. As to car accidents, we have traffic standards that don’t excuse mayhem. Strangely, the writer doesn’t argue that we should remove speed limits, traffic lights, and other limitations on our driving in the name of personal “rights” when using shared societal spaces such as roads.
Living in a compact society — as I read in junior high — implies a personal obligations towards social welfare as well as personal rights. Oliver Wendell Holmes established almost a century ago that you may not yell “fire” in a crowded theater, i.e., that there are limits to free speech rights. But it was Lincoln who said, more memorably, that one’s “right” to extend his fist ended where another’s nose begins.
