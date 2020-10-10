I was moved to respond to the letter to the editor (Protesters wrong to harass diners, Oct. 3) complaining about the protesters harassing people last Friday night in downtown Frederick. The writer asked: “What are we going to do about this?”
I have an answer. All we need to do is look to the past.
There were complaints in the early 1900’s when women marched and demonstrated for voting rights. Those protests do not exist anymore. Why? Because women were given the right to vote.
In the 1960’s people complained about the anti-Vietnam demonstrators and their actions. But those demonstrations stopped. Why? Because we ended the war.
Now, the letter asks, what are we going to do to stop the current demonstrations? The answer: End racism.
When we solve the problems that people are asking us to solve, the protests and demonstrations disappear.
It is not that the protesters need to stop protesting, but rather, it is that the rest of us have to solve the problem. That is where the hard work comes in. We all need to take action, not just talk, to end our institutional racism. So I agree with the letter writer’s question, and I challenge each one of us — What are we going to do about this?
Bill Cranmer
Frederick
Harris Biden have a plan. Just elect them and they will tell you what it is, along with court packing and ending the Wuhan Red Death.
There is a huge difference between protesting and harassing innocent strangers. One can be productive. The other creates annoyance and animosity. May I suggest that protestors who annoy and harass do little to advance their cause.
Bill, The problem of systemic police racism is much more complicated than voting rights issues. People like me are frustrated because now is the time to figure out solutions, rather than just marching. Where is the exit strategy? Stop the emphasis on marching and start the emphasis on the system and how it can be changed.
