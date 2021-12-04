The driver in the car behind you is using his horn because you are going too slowly on the road. The attendants in the gas station are being berated because their customers are paying a higher price at the pump.
Joe Biden is being harshly criticized because he isn’t moving fast enough to cure the problems in our country. His ratings are low and the public wants his promises yesterday.
Crowds are demanding an end to mask wearing and many refuse to be vaccinated. Anger and animosity is everywhere! Do you realize that your constant agitation may cause your blood pressure to rise? Do you understand that instant gratification is simply not possible and that there are some problems that need time to resolve themselves?
Indeed, there are many instances where you can disagree with the process and then the solution. But, we cannot any longer condone all of the situations and events that make us very angry.
I am not asking that you forgive and forget. I am asking you to moderate the stance of the current happenings in our immediate environment and in this country, in this world that are inexcusable, detrimental, unfair, or unpleasant to you. Every opinion counts; every individual has the right to agree or disagree.
But I think, at this particular moment in time, we all need to take a deep breath and sit quietly in a chair, look at a sunrise or sunset, meditate if you can, and think about what is really important in your life, and regulate your temper so that you are not agitated about the things you want to change and the things that unfortunately you are not able to make happen.
Don’t get me wrong, I get angry also because like you, I am too inpatient, too unrealistic, and much too despairing about what I want to happen and then doesn’t. But, each day I read accounts of altercations in the airports, in the streets, and yes in homes. It is incumbent on us to engage in a more peaceful and decidedly slower pace to become angry which is dangerous not only to ourselves but to others. If, we, as individuals, try to control our emotions, we all all winners. Spread the word.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
(4) comments
Slow Joe fix something? His failed policies and those of the dems have broken everything.
We get it piddle, you hate your president Joe Biden.... Now, go on back down your hole and stop trying to sell your lies and misinformation's. .
Ms. Haber
The words sound nice but .... Are you not the lady that was pictured standing in front of the courthouse with a sign saying "Hear me roar" concerning abortion rights. Do you not believe that the very outspoken sign deeply offended and angered those opposed to abortion?
I agree people should be more tolerant. Perhaps that is a lesson to be learned.
jsk: A good start to civility would be for you and your minions to shed the belligerent denial that so engrosses your minds.
