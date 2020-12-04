The Dec. 3 Frederick News-Post reported on ideas from the Army Corps of Engineers to address flooding problems in Frederick city. Reading about the big project, big-ticket options, I was reminded of a different approach, taken by Falls Church, Virginia.
During the time I was living there, the city invited area residents to tour the many small changes to private and public properties that had resulted in significant success in controlling flooding.
Items included rain gardens and stream plantings to absorb and retard runoff, rain barrels, and semi-impervious pavings. For private property items, I think the city helped homeowners with the cost. Falls Church was pleased with the results, as being cost effective, attractive and gentle on the environment.
Frederick might do well to consider such approaches as part of its flood control plans.
(3) comments
Not building in flood prone areas would go a long way, yet that never happens. But...since the buildings were already there, either you do something to mitigate it or move the buildings. I lived in WI where they picked up an ENTIRE TOWN and moved it a couple miles away from the area that perpetually flooded on the Kickapoo River. At some point, even whatever they do to mitigate the floods will be overwhelmed, especially given the frequency and volume of heavy rains due to global warming. https://dma.wi.gov/DMA/divisions/wem/mitigation/docs/stories/Soldiers_Grove_LTerm_Benefits_Relocation.pdf
Rain gardens, pervious pavement, plantings do very little to control flooding. These practices are typically designed to mitigate only the first half-inch of rainfall/runoff. What the city needs are solutions to manage severe rainfall events where 1 to 4+ inches of rain can fall in a very short period of time.
A full scale program for areas like North Market Street may well take millions of dollars. However, programs like this do help and they do gather public support for more expansive solutions. it is always good to have public support for public spending from an informed public. Good letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.