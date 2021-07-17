A recent column by two former and two present Frederick County Public Schools students — Virginia Borda, Myrah Contento, Callie Miller and Sasha Zvaners — quietly challenges the complacency, denialism and status quo protectionism of too many of us seasoned adults. [Climate change education offered by FCPS, July 10].
It also serves as a model for other youngsters and not-so-youngsters who prefer to be aware of—not protected from—realities like manmade climate change, racism, nativism and other injustices that, yes, make them feel bad, but that their respect, even love, for the fellow inhabitants of their community, country, world and planet make them want to do something transformative about.
I once had a high school teacher whose Word of the Day was always “awareness.” Of course, she gave us other words too — the ones she hoped would help enlighten and empower us, she called “smart words” — but that one remained constant. “Because, cherubs,” she said, “without it you can be bamboozled — fooled, used, exploited — and just as sadly, you can become someone who does those things to others. And who, my darlings, would want that for themselves or anyone else?”
How proud and admiring she would be of the writers of that column.
Jo Harte
Frederick
