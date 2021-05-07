This is concerning your April 20 daily poll question concerning a possible moratorium on new home construction near overcrowded schools: Should there be a moratorium on new home construction in Frederick County communities facing school crowding until capacity issues are completely addressed?
The question could be worded in a more neutral way but your answer wording is definitely biased. For example, your wording for the "no" answer is telling people that this is not the answer to choose since few people want what it suggests: No, we need to attract all the development that we can.
I do not believe that the discussion of this issue includes "attract all the development that we can." An unbiased set of answers would have been "Yes" or "No."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.