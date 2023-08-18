The column by Lorraine Ali of The Los Angeles Times in the July 24 Frederick News-Post (“How blockbuster ‘Sound of Freedom’ became a battlefield in culture war”) sounds like another hit piece on this movie.
Half of her column is full of misdirection, guiding the reader away from the real subject matter to right-wing conspiracies and right-wing politics.
One doesn’t need to be a “QAnon subscriber” to understand that pedophiles and other sex offenders groom children to obtain what they seek. Has she forgotten Jeffrey Epstein and his connection to the so-called “elites”? Or has he already gone down the Orwellian memory hole?
And although she wrote “Everyone agrees that the exploitation of children is a horrendous crime that must be stopped,” that, too, is misinformation.
As described in a recent interview of Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard in The Epoch Times, perpetrators make $150 billion per year on the backs of an estimated 27 million people around the world, 6 million of whom are children.
And 2 million of these people are specifically designated for the commercial sex trade.
In the interview, Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security special agent, stated that the U.S. is the No. 3 destination country for human trafficking, No. 1 for consumption of child rape videos, and approaching No. 1 in production of child exploitation material.
He said he had to leave the employ of the federal government to save the children.
How many of the “everyones” must be involved in this to see the misinformation in that statement? How many are in denial that this exists?
Our own Department of Homeland Security contributes to this by allowing the influx of unaccompanied minors at our porous southern border, who are delivered to sponsors with no background checks and no DNA testing. Many children are under 5 years of age.
The movie calls us out to do something to end this. He did. Her column did not.
God’s children aren’t for sale. She could have ended her column with that and skipped the rest, or she could have promoted the positives of the movie and passed on helpful information to help stop it.
The movie exposes a dark side of human nature. Once we recognize it, we can rise above it and be a force for good.
Keep your eyes open at truck stops and in our schools. If you think pornography is victimless, think again.
(4) comments
I find complaints that someone didn’t write about the complainer wished they would have written about odd.
We seem to issues right here in Frederick . https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/walkersville-man-indicted-feds-alleged-045900147.html
As was pointed out by many experts in this area, the issue pointed out in the movie is certainly a problem, but it is only a small slice of the overall human trafficking problem. If we want to impact human trafficking, we will not be successful if we think that the issues portrayed in the movie are the big issues. For example, most minors are trafficked by people THEY KNOW. Not kidnapped off the street.
Set up some more strawmen, John.
“If you think pornography is a victimless crime”? Nobody thinks that, John. Nobody.
What reasonable people don’t think is that Hillary Clinton is running a child torture ring out of a pizza restaurant.
Step away from Qanon, John.
