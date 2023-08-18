The column by Lorraine Ali of The Los Angeles Times in the July 24 Frederick News-Post (“How blockbuster ‘Sound of Freedom’ became a battlefield in culture war”) sounds like another hit piece on this movie.

Half of her column is full of misdirection, guiding the reader away from the real subject matter to right-wing conspiracies and right-wing politics.

I find complaints that someone didn’t write about the complainer wished they would have written about odd.

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

We seem to issues right here in Frederick . https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/walkersville-man-indicted-feds-alleged-045900147.html

shiftless88

As was pointed out by many experts in this area, the issue pointed out in the movie is certainly a problem, but it is only a small slice of the overall human trafficking problem. If we want to impact human trafficking, we will not be successful if we think that the issues portrayed in the movie are the big issues. For example, most minors are trafficked by people THEY KNOW. Not kidnapped off the street.

sevenstones1000

Set up some more strawmen, John.

“If you think pornography is a victimless crime”? Nobody thinks that, John. Nobody.

What reasonable people don’t think is that Hillary Clinton is running a child torture ring out of a pizza restaurant.

Step away from Qanon, John.

