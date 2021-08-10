The Sea Raven and the Rev. M. Michael Morse letter to the editor (Challenge to the News-Post and our beloved community, Aug. 3) called on this newspaper to focus on the “systemic racism that is baked into the regulations, rules, and even the laws that define Frederick County...”
Indeed.
If any county regulations, rules or laws allow racial discrimination or promote racial inequality, they need to be specified, reported and discussed, so they can then be voted into oblivion by the County Council as soon as possible.
Can we start please, Sea Raven and Michael Morse (Councilman Kai Hagen might help), with the specifying? The task: List and prioritize for everyone precisely which regulations, which rules, and which laws of the county are racist and need to be revoked? Then the conversation can begin.
Peter Samuel
Frederick
(1) comment
I'll bite. I don't know if this is a situation that specifically exists in Frederick, but with the war on drugs, federal monies go to local police departments based on how many drug arrests they make, and those arrested are disproportionately minorities, despite the fact that minorities do not use drugs more than the majority group. It is simply easier and more acceptable for police to pick on the more vulnerable minorities, who have less power and fewer resources. I consider this an example of institutional racism. https://reimaginerpe.org/20years/alexander
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.