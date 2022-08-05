Every time I travel on Monocacy Boulevard from Thomas Johnson Drive to Md. 26, I try to keep my speed as close to the posted 25 mph speed limit as I can. By doing, so other vehicles are constantly zooming around me. Ordinarily, I would scoff at them and hope that they get pulled over by the law for speeding.
But in the case of the wide-open stretch of the roadway between TJ Drive and Worman’s Mill, it is practically impossible to go the slow speed of 25 mph. I tried doing just that today, and I felt like my car was crawling along. Whatever happened to the decision to change the speed limit to a more reasonable 35 mph in the open stretch of Monocacy Boulevard? I remember reading about it in the FNP. Maybe it didn’t happen because they want to catch drivers speeding in order to pay for future road projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.