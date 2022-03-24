I am located near Woodsboro Pike and Legore Road in New Midway, Maryland. My family and I have lived here for 11 years, and during that time, there have been a number of accidents outside my door (one fatal) and countless close calls while getting the mail out of our mailbox. My house has even been hit by a car. I need some help here. We need a speed camera (you could place it on my property) to slow these folks down. For crying out loud, the New Midway Elementary School is approximately 500 yards from my home. This alone should be all of the justification required to get that approved.
Taking radar on this stretch of road does/can not provide you with accurate data regarding traffic speed. This is because the southbound traffic alerts the northbound traffic of the police, and the northbound traffics alerts the southbound traffic (by flashing their lights).
Cars are flying through here, and it’s only a matter of time before someone else gets killed or severely injured.
I have asked for help for years now, even if it is only additional signs posted (they could read “School Zone Fines Doubled” or “Speed Monitored by Cameras”) or more and larger speed limit signs posted throughout town. But unfortunately, nothing is being done. I post this publicly so law enforcement personnel cannot say they were not aware. If another serious injury or death occurs in this stretch of road, it very well may be on them.
I am a huge supporter of our men and women in law enforcement. I am asking that you support me as well.
Philip Boroughs
Keymar
