I recently read in The Frederick News Post a short paragraph stating that Jeff Bezos and his companion were investigating how his acquired fortune of roughly $124 billion should be donated. Never at a loss for words, I am giving them some of my thoughts with the hope that they will consider my suggestions.
1) Climate change: The world desperately needs a thorough and expedient plan for saving our Earth, our waters, our tenuous environment.
2) Infrastructure: Our roads, our highways, our bridges are desperate for rebuilding and repair.
3) Revitalization: Cities all over this country and others are in disrepair, collapsing, deteriorating at a rapid pace. These wonderful locations are rapidly becoming decrepit and unfit. Rebuilding them will provide employment opportunities, housing, parks for recreation, and jobs. Where there are opportunities for families to live and and work without fear, there will be less crime and destruction.
4) Higher education: Tuition is much too expensive. Those who are qualified should be able to attend the college or university of their choice. Schools of higher learning could receive more stipends and graduates can work at needed positions for a limited time to defray their tuition.
5) Health and medicine: We need more health professionals, more health researchers. This will only happen with incentives to practice where resources are unavailable. Those who choose research should receive grants for specific areas that will make people healthier and live longer.
5) The underserved: So many of our population need help and housing, suffer food insecurity, and have no child care, so that they can work. This is not charity. This is making a plan to assure that these vital living conditions are available to all.
6) Safety: Enough police, firefighters to answer the call of victims. Appropriate gun control everywhere. Damn the deniers, full speed ahead.
7) Political expediting: There must be a better way to hold fair and legitimate elections. Shorten the time between the electioneering and the actual election, and limit the amount of money each candidate can spend, so that you have a fair playing field.
8) Educate the people who make our laws and who are supposed to serve the public. It is incumbent that politicians know what they are doing when they are serving their constituents.
9) Monitor large corporations: The opportunity to build a new business, to be an entrepreneur, should be made available to anyone.
10) Taxes: A fair and equal tax rate without loopholes, so that the rich pay their fair share.
11) Peace: This you cannot buy. But with the right leadership, the fair treatment of smaller entities in the world, and a United Nations that can act instead of argue, there would be less, much less, relentless urges to expand, so that countries all over the world might unite, feel safe, and make our planet a better place to live.
