I had to laugh at Mr. Patrick O’Brian’s characterization of Democrats in his letter to the editor of July 23-24 (Page D2, Frederick News-Post), where he likened them to spoiled children.
I’ll take a leap of faith here by saying he has probably seen the Republican response of Jan. 6, 2021, to losing the 2020 Presidential election. Talk about kicking and screaming.
As a matter of fact, there were current and former police officers in the mob beating Capital Police men and women, sometimes with the “thin blue line” flag.
Hypocritical, don’t you think? The Republican party is fractured with the bottom feeders still swearing fealty to the orange-haired loser. The more rational ones are way too silent.
Witness the recent winner of the Republican primary for Maryland governor. A MAGA acolyte who supported and defended the insurrection and is considered a “QAnon whack job” by the current Republican governor.
Democrats love their country. We’re just not willing to sit by while a few Republicans try to steal our country from us. We support the police that defended our capital, and as a member of the law enforcement family, we were horrified at the violence apparently accepted by some Republicans.
Perhaps Republicans could benefit from a little introspection.
“The more rational ones are way too silent.” Too true. Stick by your values and you are a sacrificial lamb like Liz Chaney. What the h.
