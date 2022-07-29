I had to laugh at Mr. Patrick O’Brian’s characterization of Democrats in his letter to the editor of July 23-24 (Page D2, Frederick News-Post), where he likened them to spoiled children.

I’ll take a leap of faith here by saying he has probably seen the Republican response of Jan. 6, 2021, to losing the 2020 Presidential election. Talk about kicking and screaming.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“The more rational ones are way too silent.” Too true. Stick by your values and you are a sacrificial lamb like Liz Chaney. What the h.

