After two months of not riding regularly, I pulled out my bicycle and went across the city of Frederick from Ballenger Creek to the YMCA.
During my ride, I was surprised by the amount of broken glass on the sides of the road, and a mile before I got home, my tire went flat.
New Design Road has a lot of broken bottles on the shoulders. Even the sidewalks are sprinkled with shards of glass. Dogs and other animals can cut their paws and riding bikes becomes a problem. Some people use bikes to commute. How can we reduce the amount of broken glass bottles, some of which appear to be thrown out of automobile windows?
Would it be a fair to ask our police to have our off-duty police officers ride down the common bike routes of Frederick as an exercise? This would help them empathize with the bike riders and offer them a first-hand experience with the problems that riders experience.
If a bottle breaker gets caught, can we mandate them to do community service in the form of glass picking? I have done some glass picking myself, years ago, when I lived on Key Parkway, as there was nobody else to pick it up. The area near U.S. 40 also has roads which are littered with broken bottles.
Vladimir Tolskiy
Frederick
(0) comments
