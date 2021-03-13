Baseball is something that is a long tradition in my family. Every spring, I reminisce about games gone by long ago. When the maple sugar season is done, it is time to get out and play ball.
My grandfather was proud of his baseball teaching prowess. When he was principal of the high school in Concord, New Hampshire, he taught Red Rolfe how to hit. Red went on to be a star for the Yankees, and later the coach of Dartmouth’s baseball team. My cousin Bruce caught for his high school and played against Carlton Fisk. Carlton caught for the Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. With all the family history, it was natural that my parents had high hopes for me in the field of baseball.
Baseball and civil society both had rules, and that last season exposed me to the notion that some people do not play by the rules. When my own two daughters become old enough to play, I was relieved that girls’ softball and its coaches were, for the most part, folks who played by the rules. As a parent, I witnessed my older daughter make an unassisted triple play, and both girls made the varsity softball team at Brunswick High School. So hopefully they have fond memories of the game. I have fond memories of watching them play the game.
So, as spring approaches this year, I am hopeful for our country. I am hopeful that by the end of the year we will conquer this COVID-19 virus, and that civil society and baseball will both play by the rules. Winning and cheating do not go together in my book. Baseball has umpires, and civil society has the rule of law. COVID-19 needs us all to pay by the rules. When I get my second vaccination later today, I will be on my way back to living in a country that plays by the rules. Now, go get yourself a hot dog and a national beer, and enjoy the game.
