It's hard to believe I live in a country where the thinking of actual leaders is so confused they want to remove school resource officers. I know we haven't had a school shooting in awhile, but have we forgotten? Have we noticed that no one was there to be shot? Do we think it will never happen again?
I wish we lived in a world where all school shooters were students who would be noticed, get counseling and change their minds. Or better yet, a world where no one wanted to hurt anyone else. Unfortunately, we don't.
The best way for children of any color to become comfortable with police is to get to know an officer — in uniform — who cares and is willing to lay down their life to protect them.
We can argue about whether discomfort or comfort contributes more to learning and growth, but there is no argument about whether being cherished and alive is better than being dead.
Our children are our treasure. Let's keep them safe. How ridiculous to think that comfort in more important than safety, especially when both would exist in a well managed SRO program.
