As part of my Communications Merit Badge for Scouts, I needed to send a letter to the editor regarding a topic that concerns me. My biggest concern is bullying.
When kids bully other kids, they tease and call people really bad names. Bullying makes people feel really uncomfortable. Also, sometimes bullies cause other people to make bad choices, and make fun of somebody else. Bullies also make people feel bad about themselves by making fun of how they look or how they act.
Bullying happens in many places. It happens at school, it happens at church, it happens on sports teams and playgrounds. When bullying happens, we know that kids need to bring in an adult to help. But sometimes these kids feel so scared, or so bad about themselves that they do not bring in help to defend themselves. The bullied child might even blame themselves. We as friends of those who are bullied also need to stand up to the bully and tell a teacher or a principal. We cannot fix this problem if we stand around and let it happen.
I have had experiences on both sides. When I was much younger, someone once forced me to make fun of one of my friends, but I felt bad after that. In order to make it right, I wrote a note of apology and went to their house and apologized. I have also been picked on at the bus stop, and that made me feel uncomfortable.
Jacob Miller
Frederick
It is a wonderful letter. In my day, bullying stopped when the bully was confronted by the person being bullied. That meant fighting. Two things happen first the bully didn’t bully anymore second the one being bullied found a confidence about themselves. No matter how much some want to change human nature it is want happens. Todays, youth have never dealt with adversity on their own so they are unprepared for hardships when the helicopter parents are no longer able to hover above them.
As the mother of a child who was bullied mercilessly in Frederick County schools - both public and Catholic - I thank you for this letter.
The most important thing kids can do is to refuse to join in the bullying. Stand up for, or at least be a kind friend, to the child who is bullied. Often that is hard, because the bully will threaten the same treatment for any child who sticks up for the victim. Do it anyway. Find your courage. Adults can help, but honestly, kids themselves - other than the victim - have to stand up to the bully.
Being one of the bigger kids bullying was not a problem for me. We had one young man in our class we all felt sorry for and would never pick on him. You just don't pick on anyone that cannot defend themselves.
You're a sweetie. Kids apologizing to me privately (I wore braces five years back when it was freakish) actually happened a lot, but didn't stop the public shaming. I understood shrinking back. I even would've if I could. 50 years later to hear them tell it, they were all my friends. Huh. Because the whole experience actually defined for me, what a "friend" really is.
Excellent letter. I wish I had those insights when I was a kid.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Bullying is also coming from the White House from anyone who dares to disagree with the President.
Name calling is bullying.
Would you rather your child model his behavior on Donald Trump or Barack Obama?
The president’s bullying behavior is seen by our children, and they also see the adults applauding it. It matters.
Seven[thumbup][thumbup]
Yeah, maybe you should look a little deeper into what causes the president to push back on the personal attacks directed at him.
Ok, so my reply to your obvious politicization of this letter is that the current president is dishing back the bullying received by those who have targeted him unjustly, you know like the impeachment. enuf said.
