People’s Convoy, United Way campaign, Ukraine: Russia steps up shelling. What a conglomeration of headlines on March 7.
The United Way, who is we the people in Frederick County, need help. More than 37 percent of us need help to put food on the table and to survive. Read the ALICE report.
About the convoy, there were signs of “Cancel Tyranny” and “Mandate Freedom.” Really? What tyranny and what freedoms are we being deprived of? There is tyranny and depravation of freedom in Ukraine by Russia.
Instead of demonstrating against ourselves, why aren’t we protesting hunger and other Frederick needs? Why don’t we fight the politics that deprive our citizens of basic necessities such as housing and food?
Why aren’t we demonstrating for fair drug prices, taxation of billionaires and their enterprises? Stop fighting ourselves and stand up to tyranny that hurts American citizens for real.
William Dolan
Mount Airy
