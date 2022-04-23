There have been several articles now concerning the DOJ investigation into the seclusion and restraint in FCPS. As a former special education instructional assistant of 17 years, I would love to see anybody, especially FCPS, talking about the situation the staff has to deal with. The job came with the potential of injuries before, but now with certain students, that is guaranteed. Is there any data showing how injuries for staff increased since the investigation? SEIAs are not well regarded or treated, and they are the ones in the trenches most of the time, especially in schools that deal only with special needs students. The depiction in the news is one-sided, and there is no mention of staff injuries.
FCPS needs to raise the salaries of SEIAs to attract staff for these positions. There was a time when an SEIA was able to make more than $30,000 a year, if they stayed long enough. That is history after those years of pay freezes. And the pay difference, is at times, 1/3 less than it used to be. In some schools, SEIAs are the backbone that keeps the school going. Acknowledge what people bring to the table, and do not just give them lip service and a pat on the head.
Chris Brannon
Middletown
