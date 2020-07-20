I find it interesting that a group of current and former Frederick County teachers think we should shut down and rebuild all of our great local police agencies.
I think they forgot to stop and look in the mirror at our public education system which fails to provide many of its students with a good basic education to prepare them for getting a good job and a good life.
They seem to especially fail the same Black and brown (their words, not mine) students who they think are victimized by the police.
Maybe we should close down our government-funded schools, fire all the teachers and start over with a new model that emphasizes the basic education our children need to succeed and maintains strict standards to prevent students from being advanced through the grades without making the grade. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
Richard Sterne
Ijamsville
(4) comments
Good idea, in my opinion it might be enough to just defund the unions for both organizations, but something definitely needs to be done.
Maybe starting over is a good idea in some places for both police and education.
threecents
Very reasonable comment. [thumbup]
Mr. Sterne,
"People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones." How true. That was my first thought reading that article.
Coupled with that thought was the zaniness of the "defund the police" movement seems to be a direct by product of our educational system.
