I find it interesting that a group of current and former Frederick County teachers think we should shut down and rebuild all of our great local police agencies.

I think they forgot to stop and look in the mirror at our public education system which fails to provide many of its students with a good basic education to prepare them for getting a good job and a good life.

They seem to especially fail the same Black and brown (their words, not mine) students who they think are victimized by the police.

Maybe we should close down our government-funded schools, fire all the teachers and start over with a new model that emphasizes the basic education our children need to succeed and maintains strict standards to prevent students from being advanced through the grades without making the grade. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

Richard Sterne

Ijamsville

Tags

(4) comments

tonyc51

Good idea, in my opinion it might be enough to just defund the unions for both organizations, but something definitely needs to be done.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Maybe starting over is a good idea in some places for both police and education.

Report Add Reply
jsklinelga

threecents

Very reasonable comment. [thumbup]

Report Add Reply
jsklinelga

Mr. Sterne,

"People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones." How true. That was my first thought reading that article.

Coupled with that thought was the zaniness of the "defund the police" movement seems to be a direct by product of our educational system.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!