Sadly, I wrote this to the FNP nearly five years ago, and nothing has changed. Today, it’s Uvalde, Texas, yesterday it was another school, shopping mall or store whose name we shall soon forget.
My (start of a) solution to the gun problem in America: treat guns the same way we treat cars.
You have to pass a test and get a license to drive. Do the same with guns so we’re creating a new community of competent gun owners. You have to register a car with your local government to drive it. Do the same with guns so local police know the guns in their communities and can be easier to trace. You have to have liability insurance on a car if you want to drive it. Do the same for guns. I am sure the insurance companies would have higher rates for assault-type weapons, semi-automatics and the rest of the most dangerous weapons. If a deadly shooting occurs, federal law should require the insurer pays to the families of the victims. If someone were caught with a gun but without a license, registration and insurance, they would be heavily fined.
We do this exact same thing with cars to put accountability on the driver of a potentially deadly machine. Yes, I understand the Second Amendment exists, but we have lots of “rights” that come with limits and requirements. You can’t yell in a crowded theater, and you shouldn’t own an AR-15 without responsible paperwork.
The Vegas shooting showed us that the NRA’s mantra of “only a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun” is complete and utter nonsense. Nobody could stop him even assuming many on the ground had weapons. He only stopped himself.
Also, the notion that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” is ridiculous. How about we apply that same logic to North Korea, conservative friends? How many of you are willing to say, “Nuclear weapons don’t kill people, people kill people?” so let Kim Jong-Un have them?
Finally, let’s stop couching this in the most extreme way on both sides of the aisle so we can come up with real solutions.
Conservatives: No serious person is talking about repeal of the Second Amendment or taking your guns away.
Liberals: You need to recognize that there are over 300 million weapons in the country already, and they are not going away. An Australian-style “turn in the bad weapons” approach simply won’t work, isn’t practical and would cause more bloodshed.
Basically, start treating guns like the dangerous things they are, and hold the owner accountable through the bureaucracy. It wouldn’t have an immediate effect, but I believe over time, perhaps decades, it would go a long way to reducing the proliferation of weapons that are the most dangerous, thereby reducing the likelihood of mass killings, accidental shootings and, ultimately, the number of guns in circulation.
Otherwise, we’ll just continue spiraling out of control as a country with more and more dangerous weapons floating around that are easily accessed by any nut who wants to kill lots of people.
William Weed
Frederick
Though Mr. Weed’s letter is well intended, I don’t believe that it is helpful in reaching any rational workable solution to the problem at hand, gun violence.
Mr. Weed says, “My (start of a) solution to the gun problem in America: treat guns the same way we treat cars.”
Actually, we do. You only need to pass a driver’s test and have a license to drive on the public roadways. You do not have to register a car unless you drive it on the public roadways. You only have to have liability insurance if you operate a vehicle on the public roadways.
In order to carry a firearm in public you must have a license in the state of Maryland.
“… and you shouldn’t own an AR-15 without responsible paperwork.” Once again, an error. In the state of Maryland, in order to purchase an AR-15 you must complete paperwork, undergo a background check and are subject to a waiting period, the same as purchasing a handgun.
If we are ever to reach a rational solution to the problem of gun violence, we need to begin with accurate information. When you begin with inaccurate information you end up with knee jerk responses that have no meaningful impact on the problem.
As for, “Finally, let’s stop couching this in the most extreme way on both sides of the aisle so we can come up with real solutions.” I certainly agree with Mr. Weed. If we are to reach areal workable solution, then we should treat gun violence as a public health concern and approach it the way we do with public health epidemics. Follow the prescription of Dr. Megan Renney, MD, MPH and Dr Christopher Barsotti, MD, both of whom have taken this problem seriously and proposed a range of reasonable workable measures.
I agree, this is a HUGE public health issue. But I also believe that "There is no reason in the world a kid should be able to buy two assault rifles and 1600 rounds of ammunition on his 18th birthday." Shame, shame, shame on the elected officials who will not take action to address this. And shame, shame, shame on the people who continue to vote to keep those elected officials in office.
I believe but could be mistaken, as I haven't checked lately, to purchase an "assault rifle," for example an AR-15, in Maryland, like the purchase of a handgun, you must be 21 years old.
but see Mr. Bickel there is a gap in your thinking...there is nothing stopping an 18 year old in Texas from buying an AR-15 legally and driving to Maryland to commit a mass shooting...so Maryland laws are irrelevant...
That is not a gap in my thinking Privileged W. Woman aka N.W. aka P.P. aka L&M. As stated, I was referring to Maryland law. There is a gap in our system of laws and regulations concerning the purchase of firearms. That may call for federal legislation to close those gaps.
I think the letter writer was thinking nationally not locally...when he was writing his letter....because like he and I are saying: there is nothing stopping an 18-year-old from legally purchasing an AR-15 in Texas and going to any state they would like to commit a mass shooting..absolutely nothing..just something to think on. [cool][cool]
Privileged W. Woman aka N.W. aka P.P. aka L&M Good point. I was thinking more narrowly, our state. It is against federal law for a resident of Maryland to purchase an AR-15 for example, from another state without it going through a Maryland gun dealer and complying with our state regulations. However, as you say, a Texas resident under current law could purchase the gun and then go to wherever they wish to commit a crime. That is why there needs to be uniformity in state laws or a federal law that covers at least some additional aspects of gun sales.
Follow the prescription of Dr. Megan Renney, MD, MPH and Dr Christopher Barsotti, MD, both of whom have taken this problem seriously and proposed a range of reasonable workable measures...which are?
Can you provide a link to their reasonable working measures? Because I agree with you, we should treat gun violence as a public health concern..because that is exactly what it is..I would like to see their reasonable workable solutions...?
I found this by Googling but I am having a hard locating their reasonable working solutions...I am going to listen to the video. but I would also like to see something in writing..
TLR65: Megan Ranney MD, MPH -- Gun Violence: An ER Doctor’s Perspective
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgW1uRUk9y4
Here's the obvious flaw in your post. None of these recent mass killers was a criminal. They purchased their weapons legally. None of them were mental health patients. The gun laws say that an 18 year old can buy the weapon. Your last sentence is indicative of your usual acumen and it's demonstrably false. Republicans are the party of the NRA's financial contributions to politicians. Liberals aren't for sale when it comes to mass murder. But Republicans have cut mental health services across the country, so don't even try that old canard.
Abbott said the shooter had a 'mental health' issue. A month ago, he slashed funding to help.
UVALDE, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the Uvalde school shooter had a "mental health challenge" and the state needed to "do a better job with mental health" — yet in April he slashed $211 million from the department that oversees mental health programs.
In addition, Texas ranked last out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia for overall access to mental health care, according to the 2021 State of Mental Health in America report.
"We as a state, we as a society, need to do a better job with mental health," Abbott said during a news conference at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.
https://news.yahoo.com/abbott-calls-texas-school-shooting-232258543.html
The law enforcement officers in Uvalde have just made the case for sensible gun control laws. When a single teenager can equip himself like a warrior assassin and the police stay back for fear of their own lives or inability to protect the greater community . . . the Rubicon has been crossed.
Just so we understand this......
The good guys with a gun were afraid to stop a bad guy with a gun because the good guys with guns may be shot by the bad guy with a gun...??
But I thought that was all we needed were good guys with guns....to stop bad guys with guns..
But good guys with a guns can't stop a bad guy with a gun......because they are afraid of the gun...gotcha....[wink][wink]..
Another "pie in the sky" solution that does absolutely nothing to address the real issues, which is mental health, in a mass murder situation, and the use of guns by criminals, who by the way don't obey gun laws. Why do liberals ignore the real reasons and always want to go after the responsible gun owners? Come up with a solution that will keep guns out of the hands of those with mental health problems and we can talk. Start enforcing the gun laws already on the books against the criminals in Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Minneapolis, Detroit, and other major cities with serious gun crimes, and see what happens to the murder rate. Just remember this, Democrats really do not want to stop mass shootings like this because then they will lose the opportunity to politicize it against Republicans.
Insurance rules do limit drunk drivers, as do the laws. And try not to be silly about who wants the most shootings.
Mental health issues? So if liberals are ignoring the real reasons then what are conservatives doing? How many big mental-health funding bills have the Republicans introduced and passed in the prior decade? Please, bhole, fill us in on all that conservatives are doing to address the mental health issues in this country. It shouldn't take long at all to put that list of bills together.
Really sad thinking Bhall.
4% of mass murderers turned out to have mental illness Mr. Hall. That’s just another Republiban deflection of the truth. Troubled? Angry? Depressed? Likely.
You have ALL of the Republiban talking points memorized don’t you Mr. Hall? Meaningless platitudes that make you feel better about the warped company you keep.
Nice ideas. Try and convince the sick minds who believe guns = patriotism.
To them, these poor children are martyrs to the just and holy cause of universal gun ownership.
I do like this idea. It is simple and many can follow the logic. If the insurance companies set rates with reductions for gun training, storage and other safety measures; we can get much more for our effort. It may even evade the Constitution and the Second Amendment. If not, we may have some time before that catches up to us and if and when it does, we can have good reason to Amend the Constitution with an issue to focus on.
Good idea!
This is the way we should go. This is not “taking guns away” as Republicans like to claim but ensuring responsible gun ownership.
