Don’t let Governor Hogan, his administration or any other elected or appointed official try to minimize the problems with the state's unemployment website.
My wife, a furloughed employee of a local area business, has had nothing but problems attempting to check in weekly as she is required. No matter what time — day or night — it is a complete nightmare.
I completely understand the enormous burden the state is dealing with, but please don’t try and minimize the issues with this website. It is a bitter pill to swallow when you are number 160,000 in que, waiting six to eight hours a day only to be booted from the site. And there’s absolutely no chance you can actually speak with a representative on the phone.
Thankfully, we are not in a hardship situation But to date, my wife has not received any unemployment benefits. God help those that are in dire need.
