As citizen legislators, most of us have employment outside of being members of the Maryland General Assembly. In addition to serving as a state senator, I serve as chief of staff for a member of Congress. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, I witnessed the horrifying and heartbreaking events that took place. I reject completely the violence that left at least five people dead, including one police officer. If conservatives do not stand completely against the mob that stormed the Capitol, then we have let the mob hijack our values. The heartbreaking nature of these attacks has shown me that our democracy and culture lie in tatters.
By official estimates, at least 30,000 people attended the rally, and I personally know people who attended in order to show their support for the president. Many of these people were practicing their First Amendment rights and never even went on Capitol grounds. However, hundreds of people were not peaceful and instead formed a violent mob, chanting death to the vice president and even constructing gallows on the lawn of the Capitol. I refuse to turn a blind eye to these violent extremist acts committed by those who claim they are on my side of the political aisle.
Much has changed since I was first elected over 10 years ago. America is far more divided and angry. I believe much of this is driven by Americans becoming more isolated and lonelier than ever before. Clubs and fraternal organizations like the American Legion, the Moose Lodge and bowling leagues are shrinking in size. Americans are not coming together like they once did. We even lack shared experiences as media corporations now simply cater to partisan audiences. No longer does half the country sit around and laugh at the Johnny Carson Show. Everything is polarized and partisan now.
This vacuum has been filled by social media, which is full of conspiracy theories and is an echo chamber where individuals can receive self-affirmation from likeminded people. On social media, you can be reassured that you are on the side of the angels and your opponents are on the side of the devil.
This all came to a head on Jan. 6 when President Trump incorrectly told his supporters that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election results. This was false, as the vice president simply serves in a ceremonial role counting the Electoral College votes. Common sense alone should have dictated that a vice president cannot overturn an election. If that were the case, Vice Presidents Al Gore and Richard Nixon would have rejected electors following their close elections losses. President Trump was tragically wrong, and Vice President Mike Pence was both a statesman and a patriot.
Sadly, both the right and left in America are resorting to violence. This summer, when I attended President Trump’s Republican nomination acceptance speech at the White House, my wife and I were harassed by violent far-left extremists who were threatening and attacking attendees. It was a nightmarish scene with protestors attacking police and getting into altercations with innocent Americans who were there to simply hear a political speech. However, it doesn’t matter which side started the violence — I condemn all political violence; both extremes are wrong.
The question is: Where do we go from here? I believe the best hope for America lies in state capitols, where citizen legislators serve in part-time roles and are often friends and neighbors. Our Founding Fathers agreed, and that’s why they entrusted state and local governments with the most power. In this upcoming session of the Maryland General Assembly, I will do my part to lower the volume and work across the aisle to find solutions to better our state. This doesn’t mean changing principles or beliefs, but it’s incumbent on all of us, myself included, to demonstrate respect and find common ground, especially with those whom we disagree.
Maryland’s State House serves as the model for the peaceful transfer of power and the foundation for our Republic. It is where Gen. George Washington resigned his commission as head of the Continental Army and transferred power to civilian control. Legislators in Annapolis can serve again as an example for the nation.
We need to remember our fellow men and women were also created in the image of God. Dr. Martin Luther King warned us correctly, “Violence begets violence, hate begets hate; and toughness begets a greater toughness. It is all a descending spiral, and the end is destruction — for everybody.” I am not claiming I have been perfect or always taken this advice, but I can do better, as can my fellow elected officials. All of us, myself included, are going to have to do better if we are going to save our democracy and once great nation.
Michael Hough is the Maryland Senate Minority Whip and represents residents of Frederick and Carroll counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.