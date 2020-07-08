It is time to make Maryland a will issue state with regards to personal protection and firearms whether it be rifles, shotguns, or revolvers or semi-automatic hand guns.
The state of Maryland makes it almost impossible for law-abiding citizens to carry, whether it be open or conceal carry a firearm. During the times of civil unrest, we law-abiding citizens have the right to be able to protect ourselves, if need be.
We’ve all seen on the news the “peaceful?” protest of BLM and Antifa and the way the government has failed to respond to protect its citizens. During these “protests” we’ve seen “activists” throwing bottles, rocks, fireworks, Molotov cocktails and more. Not only at police, but at innocent citizens only wanting to go about their daily lives. We’ve heard these “protestors” threaten and beat up people that don’t agree with them. We’ve seen the vandalism and destruction they have done in the name of their cause.
We’ve also seen the inability, whether it be because of a lack of resources or a lack of commitment, of the government to protect its citizens.
When the government is either unable or unwilling to perform its primary function of providing for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, which includes a sense of safety and security, then it is a personal responsibility.
We law-abiding citizens should be able to carry a firearm, whether concealed or open, if we so desire.
This doesn’t mean that there shouldn’t be reasonable requirements, such as a criminal background check and proper training in when and how you may use the firearm. These requirements should be reasonable but not onerous, as they are now.
At present in the state of Maryland, you have a better chance of winning the lottery or being struck by lightning then getting a CCW or open-carry permit.
It’s past time that that changed.
If you are seeing what you claim, then you are only viewing/reading Fox network and other Trump believer sites. However, the bigger point is that I believe more guns on the street presents a bigger danger. I don't trust someone who thinks more guns are an answer.
