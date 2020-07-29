If you have ever driven down a highway in Maryland then you are aware of the constant battle. Either you are stuck in traffic due to the roads being congested at rush hour or the road is under construction. Maryland has forced its residents to rely on cars — a system that is outdated, expensive and inefficient.
Transportation is now the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, and the toxic air pollution produced by diesel and gas vehicles can cause asthma, heart disease, and even cancer. However, our state continues to ask residents to rely on cars instead of looking to the alternatives. It is time we get real solutions.
Instead, the state planned to spend $11 million to widen I-270 and I-495, a project that will destroy even more natural habitat and place a temporary Band-aid on a larger issue: a focus on moving vehicles, not people. This project would pose serious adverse impacts on neighborhoods, air quality and the protection of our land. It was put on pause recently, but it likely will resume if the public does not act. As a rapidly growing state, we need to look to mass transit. This will help protect the environment and make us more equitable, as access to transportation is the largest factor for helping individuals escape poverty.
Now is the time to to urge Maryland to promote mass transit. We need to bring back the Baltimore Red Line (the railway project canceled by Gov. Hogan in 2015 to refocus on highway repairs) and establish a multi-state, multi-county transit system. Maryland citizens need to speak out for this issue by contacting local legislators and advocating for the reinstatement of the Red Line. Please, visit moretransitequity.com and act.sierraclub.org/actions/Maryland to take action.
With New York City's experience on the spread of CoViD-19 largely due to the use of mass transit, it is highly unlikely that there will be additional support for such projects in Maryland until a safe and effective vaccine is developed.
