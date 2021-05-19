Governor Hogan, do not give any additional money of mine to any government employee to get vaccinated.
Give them one week to get vaccinated, already at my expense, or get out without any future taxpayer obligation. Fine them for showing up for work unvaccinated — no pay, taxpayer obligation, until vaccinated.
Participate in the solution instead of propagating the problem. Did any of you unvaccinated people pay any attention in high school or college Biology at your parents' expense?
