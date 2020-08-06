Mr. Joe Miller, in his July 29 letter "Time for politicians to work together," doesn't approve of the Florida senator saying he is not having his constituents pay for New York's expenses. He says it's petty, and compared it to children in a play yard.
Let's use that analogy. My kid worked hard, saved his own money and bought good quality, second-hand sports equipment. Now the neighbor kid came over whining and demanding that my kid also pay for his top-of-the-line brand-new equipment.
New York made choices. They should pay for their choices.
(23) comments
Yeah Joe was right
Hopefully Lynn Schumacher will read our comments, odds are she is. So Lynn why did you write such a stunningly stupid letter ?
How can you be so ignorant to not know how taxes and the like works?
To think this was written by someone that lives in a blue state? This is anti-intellectualism at it's finest...
This letter writer needs to actually pay attention to money going to the federal coffers. New York and other so-called "blue" states add more revenue than they receive. In fact, the biggest takers happen to be many of the Red states. Take a look at https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/articles/2020-05-15/some-states-like-new-york-send-billions-more-to-federal-government-than-they-get-back
It's not necessarily a stupid letter but maybe misguided. There is nothing wrong with the principle of paying ones own way however, this current situation is more like the need for insurance for true emergencies.
FYI, Maryland is a "taker" state and it's pretty "blue." Virginia "which is heavily "blue" in its populated areas is even more of a "taker," one of the worst in the country based on the Rockefeller Institute of Government report (from the link you provided). It does depend on how you measure it though as far as how much of a "taker" any particular state is.
Now, with that said, what the writer says about FL supporting NY could be turned around just about every year. We know Florida will be hit time and again by costly hurricanes, so they should plan for it instead of relying on constant federal emergency aid. It's what can be called planned unscheduled events. You know they will happen and with a rather high frequency (certainly when compared to pandemics), the only thing you don't know is exactly when devastating hurricanes will hit (but because of their frequencies one doesn't really need to know exactly when). Maybe FL should levy an income tax to help pay the next time they are hit by a hurricane. They had better be saving now for when they start going under water (literally not economically). The big difference is FL can and should plan for hurricanes, NY can't reasonably have foreseen the pandemic to have an immediate impact on it's budget and health services needs in preparation for the pandemic. With globalization and when we can't reliably rely on China to prevent this in the future, we should probably expect this to happen more frequently than once every one hundred years.
Here's an analogy; every time there is a hurricane federal dollars flow to Florida. Our money. Why? Floridians made the choice to live where there are hurricanes so to heck with them.
shift - you could add flooding, tornados, and wildfires to that analogy.
restoration of beaches
Funny, didn't I read that NY is sending Covid help to Florida? Darn those selfish blue states.
After the second flood in Point of Rocks within a single year, the State/Feds bought out the homes alongside Route 28. In the Florida Keys with hurricanes coming thru more or less every few years, they are paying for people to put their house up on stilts. Go figure.
I am very much for helping people in need and very much against not fixing the problem that got them in need in the first place. In short, don't rebuild in flood plains.
people don’t die from sports equipment. Mr Miller is 100% right ! We have a HUGE problem that we ALL will be feeling the effects of for years. Cost of food and building materials have skyrocketed (pressure treated lumber for decks are up 400%) . Inflation will soon follow. High unemployment, kids home needing someone to watch them . The Congress fights and you make an analogy that isn’t at all relevant.
That's a silly analogy. The kids aren't linked by an agreement forged 200+ years ago creating a union. We're all in this together. How much do the 2 respective states send to the Federal Government in relation to how much they receive? I think NY wins on that comparison, but they're not whining about what Florida gets.
Elect Bernie and the squad's puppet Biden and their socialist agenda and you won't have to worry about inequities. They will confiscate your money via higher taxes and lower your standard of living until, as in the book 1984, all pigs are equal.
Want a glimpse of that future? Check out Venezuela or Cuba.
I've been to Cuba and seen how it works there first hand.
[ninja]
Bosco, if it's all that bad what are you doing here??? We've seen what Trump can do for working Americans, zilch... Time to let the adults run the country again. You'll find the grass greener in ...say..Moscow... Have a nice trip, and take your BS with you.
bosco, I’m wondering if your claim that a few junior members of Congress control Biden is as poorly justified as your claim that Pelosi wants to get rid of in-person voting. You acknowledged that you were wrong about Pelosi. Could you explain why you think Biden would do whatever the squad tells him to do? What is your evidence for that.
Come on man, this is an opinion forum. I've gotta turn on the record player for the grandkids while I clip some stock market coupons. [lol]
Yes, it’s an opinion forum. I didn’t suggest otherwise. I asked what you opinion was based on. Your opinion that Biden is controlled by 4 junior Congresscritters seems as plausible as if you opined that the moon is made of sour cream.
BTW, it is bond coupons that one clips.
Nonsense bosco. Once again, you spout opinions and your personal bias as fact. Laughable predictability to your trolling.
Words of wisdom from hayduke the King of the Trolls. [lol][lol][ninja]
Interesting. When were you in Cuba? For what reason? Government business? Recently? Traveling to Cuba is a very difficult process for a very specific reason with a myriad of hoops to jump through.
Yes, really Fido. Fall of 2018 when Trump opened up Cuba for Americans. It was somewhat daunting, but the cruise line took care of the necessary Cuba tourist visa. All tours were tightly controlled with several guides - and I'm sure at least one was a government minder such as when we were in Russia. We had to endure lectures all about the glorious revolution, but the tour also included a ride in a vintage car. The driver did open up a little bit about life in Cuba.
The country is crumbling. The waterfront mansions were confiscated after the revolution and divided up into apartments owned by the government. Zero maintenance. Why bother if the government owns it? There was no good part of town that we saw, and you would think the prescribed route for the tour would be showing you the best.
An interesting side note was security leaving the ship and getting into Havana. In the port building we had to go through a process similar to an airport screening. I guess they are afraid people will try to sneak into the country.. Several of us were traveling together and we all had unopened school supplies to donate. Some of the screeners let the school supplies in and others would confiscate them. We were expecting that and had divided the supplies amongst us so that some got through.
We gave the school supplies to our old car/taxi drivers who promised they would be donated to a school. Our guy had tears in his eyes.
Yessir, if you want to see socialism in action, take a look at Cuba and you'll know why people grab inner tubes and swim to the US.
[ninja]
And here I thought Cuba practiced a Marxist type Communism and actually had that enshrined in their constitution.
PS, Fido. If you have cable, do a search for a six part series "Cuban Chrome" on the Discovery Channel. It'll give you some insights into life in Cuba. The people are wonderful - their system sucks.
[ninja]
Thank you for the reply bosco. That’s why I was wondering why you would choose to go there to visit. Cuba has been crumbling for fifty years, you don’t have to go there to know that. But I guess it’s worth it to see all the vintage cars still on the road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.