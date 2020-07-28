Being a retired Frederick County Public Schools teacher and having a daughter who is a teacher and grandchildren in the system, I've been consumed with concern over how instruction should continue in the fall effectively and safely.
Many companies and church groups are meeting via Zoom. Why can't our teachers instruct, either from their home or classroom via Zoom to the entire class five days a week? This seems the safest approach for all involved until a vaccine is found. Some people have several students in various grades and only one computer to share. The money the system would save on transportation alone should suffice to make sure every student has a Chromebook for instructional purposes.
I feel the day could be shortened since there will be far less interruptions. Class could possibly convene from 10 a.m. until noon, break for lunch and reconvene from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. This would keep students involved most of the day, still allow for distance socialization with their friends and be as close to face-to-face instruction as you can get in these times.
If 25 students on Zoom are too many, then break them into groups of a.m. or p.m., certain days of the week, or some other model. But my feeling is that close contact right now would be a huge mistake, especially in a closed classroom.
I definitely agree with the idea with the idea of using some sort of virtual meeting software to aid in remote learning. It would help engagement. If we can't break up the day or spread the virtual class thinner, then we should be hiring more teachers to help spread out the load and not casting them off. The benefit to them is that they would be able to cut their commute to zero and we could literally reach across the entire world to recruit the best and brightest.
Zoom is great for those with a computer, computers could be purchased they would save money. All of that is good, but what do you do with young children? Can you use Zoom for those under 10? Would 5,6,7, 8 years old children sit and listen? I really doubt it.
Would you rather the 5, 6, 7-10 year olds prefer sitting and listening while in the hospital or while their parents they dragged the virus home to sit in the hospital or in the morgue? Not a great trade-off either way. We all know how little kids are germ bombs and that they simply lack capacity to control themselves in spreading
