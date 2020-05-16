I urge everyone to stay the course in maintaining distances and being sensible with the upcoming easing of some of the restrictions. Our local non-essential businesses are suffering, and I have mentioned just a few of them here in Jefferson. Please support our neighbors and maybe hum a tune while you are at it.
On the first day of quarantine, Little Red Barn sold to me: a big scoop of yummy ice cream.
On the second day of quarantine, Brookside Inn sold to me: 2 takeout meals.
On the third day of quarantine, Middletown Valley Bank lent to me: a 3-month loan.
On the fourth day of quarantine, Jefferson Auto Service sold to me: 4 brand new tires.
On the fifth day of quarantine, Hemp’s Meats sold to me: 5 juicy steaks.
On the sixth day of quarantine, Jefferson Archery sold to me: 6 brand new arrows.
On the seventh day of quarantine, Dunkin’ Donuts sold to me: 7 jelly doughnuts.
On the eighth day of quarantine, Jefferson Market sold to me: 8 rolls of TP.
On the ninth day of quarantine, H.C. Summers sold to me: 9 bags of grass seed.
On the tenth day of quarantine, Farmer’s Daughter Bakery sold to me: 10 awesome pastries.
On the eleventh day of quarantine, Watson’s Carry-out sold to me: 11 chicken pieces.
On the twelfth day of quarantine, Adrienne’s Flower Delights sold to me: 12 long stem roses ...
11 chicken pieces, 10 awesome pastries, 9 bags of grass seed, 8 rolls of TP, 7 jelly doughnuts, 6 brand new arrows, 5 juicy steaks, 4 brand new tires, a 3-month loan, 2 takeout meals and a big scoop of yummy ice cream.
Tom Wheatley
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.