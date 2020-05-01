There has been very little press describing the long-term effects of the massive bailouts taking place. The truth is is that the money will be created out of thin air to finance all of this, and that the additional U.S. dollars being printed will buy less. That $5 pound of beef will likely cost $10 in the near future. Who pays? Mostly the middle and lower classes, while savers will take a hit.
Bailouts to companies that spent their rainy-day fund on stock buybacks should not be allowed. Most of these companies took out loans to distribute that money to wealthy shareholders. CEOs received big bonuses, and Wall Street partied in the Hamptons. If these companies need money now they can simply reverse the process. Let them raise capital by issuing new stock. There is no need for the taxpayers to foot the bill, as any such bailout would be robbing from the poor to give to the rich.
Meanwhile, we have the Fed illegally bailing out hedge funds, big banks and speculators by buying their junk bonds. Just like in 1998 and 2008, now, for every dollar in stimulus money we get the Fed gives the gamblers on Wall Street 10-times that amount.
Where is the outrage? Why is Congress silent about the destruction of our currency?
