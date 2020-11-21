I am addressing the concerns of some elected officials who don't know too much about your community or law enforcement in Frederick County.
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins tirelessly puts all of his energy in this county. Do you? Nothing else to do but get on the bandwagon like other states and counties.
Racism? Sheriff Jenkins will not tolerate any that comes his way. Walk in his shoes and those of the outstanding deputies and employees of this agency — you can't touch it.
Community services that were put on hold due to our situation — neighborhood and business watch programs to name a few — are the result of our sheriff implementing something to better serve you. How about putting your energy into other areas than this one. Law enforcement matters.
