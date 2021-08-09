I don’t know about everyone else in the world but I’m mad as hell that I have to put my mask back on. I’ve gotten both shots, but I have an obligation as a citizen to do what I can to prevent the spread.
It is completely annoying that if more people had just gotten the vaccine this would not have happened! No, the COVID-19 vaccine is not perfect, but if 75-85 percent of the people that could have gotten the vaccine actually did get the vaccine, we all would be safer. There are people in hospitals around the country regretting not getting the shot. Some of them will die. Is the BS worth the chance of dying?
Also, I see parents protesting about children having to wear masks in Frederick County Schools. As a parent, you are supposed to do whatever you can to protect your children. Masks aren’t perfect but they help. When one of your children dies of COVID-19 it will be too late. I want to scream.
Ken Berkowitz
Walkersville
