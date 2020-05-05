The present state of siege cannot continue indefinitely. The strain of isolation under virtual house arrest, while criminals are released from prisons for their own safety with little regard for ours, is beginning to wear on the population as a whole.
This is evidenced in the rising domestic violence, child abuse and substance abuse statistics. We also see public evidence of this in the “Liberate” movement, where those in mostly rural areas are picketing and holding rallies to demand their governors open up their state economies.
I see no reason for rural areas to have been included in these “lockdown” orders, in the first place. Cordon off the hot spots in urban areas and the densely populated counties around them, and let the rest of us get on with our lives, using appropriate precautions. Can’t do that though, can we? That’s unfair discrimination, putting the onus on city-dwellers. Everyone must share in the misery or the New York-based gods of television will be displeased and turn their wrath upon any government official who dares to break ranks and allow any degree of normalcy.
Therein lies the real problem. People are not getting angry at the real culprits in this one-size-fits-all crisis response.They should be marching on TV stations to demand an end to their endless 24/7 stream of apocalyptic doom and gloom, combined with their political campaign to destroy a president who disrupted their game plan by defeating the first woman president they wanted so much to elect.
Like all fanatics (and we certainly have some on my side of the political spectrum, as well) they cannot accept defeat and must utterly wipe out any and all opposition. As long as they believe there is the slightest possibility of any non-liberal being elected or reelected to any office, anywhere, they must keep the entire public isolated, angry and afraid.
Ed Dempsey
Middletown
