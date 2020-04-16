The Trump administration just gave polluters a free pass to pollute our air and water.
Using COVID-19 as cover, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it will be taking a break from enforcing legally mandated public health and environmental protections nationwide — indefinitely.
The EPA’s mission is to protect human health and the environment. It has a responsibility to protect our air and water. Letting oil refineries, chemical plants and other industrial polluters off the hook is disgusting and shamelessly opportunistic. Allowing the release of toxic air pollutants that can further hurt people with asthma, breathing difficulty, heart problems and high blood pressure is reprehensible. Western Maryland has a higher than normal rate of these health issues. The coronavirus crisis has upended what is normal for everyone — here in Frederick County — we’ve been declared a new hot spot. One crisis is not an excuse to toss aside fundamental environmental protections.
I’m asking EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to reverse course and enforce our nation’s key environmental laws intended to keep our air and water clean.
Sarah Haring
Ijamsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.