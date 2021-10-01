We had an election to elect a governor and other leaders. When did they turn into mandators? There were special circumstances, called emergencies, that the people who govern may do special things.
When people go to the emergency room do they stay for a year? No. We are dealing with a medical condition that requires intelligent decisions for a person with their doctor. Is the governor my doctor? No. Then get out of my care center.
And I don't need help making decisions about my health. I have not infected one person with COVID. Was it because of a mandate? No. It is because I am cautious with my behavior and I decide what I can do to protect myself and others.
Our leaders were elected because they wanted to serve the public. I am waiting for you to serve. Stop telling me what you want me to do. The emergency is over. Stop pretending that it is still an emergency.
A heart attack is serious. But a person having a heart attack deals with the emergency and is moved to a watchful environment where they can get care. We may need care, but not mandates. Please stop mandating and start governing.
