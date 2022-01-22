In a recent letter to the editor, one individual complained that the “mask mandate is about control” and attempted to tie that to the “left” political-leaning persons and leadership.
I’m disappointed that the Frederick News-Post would publish something so counterintuitive to the health and safety concerns — per the CDC and Frederick County Health Department — and feed that false narrative that it has to do with anything other than science and medical information we have available to us.
This individual is obviously not a medical practitioner, and clearly just repeating the uniformed rhetoric of some in the GOP. I do not understand the science-denying, foolish refusal to adhere to getting vaccinations to protect not only their own health, but the health and well-being of others they might encounter. We’ve been getting vaccinations to attend school for as long as I can remember. It’s not just about one person, but the greater need for public safety.
Not only that, but encouraging this inflammatory language full of false information only serves to divide us further and does not address the important issues at hand.
Do better.
Cindie Beach
Frederick
