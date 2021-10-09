I went through a full range of negative emotions after reading the Oct. 1 front-page article about rewarding vaccinated county employees and incentivizing the unvaccinated.
Incredulous, sickened, dismayed, dumbfounded, furious. Seems that the county is awash with “free” money from the American Rescue Plan Act, hence the largesse. Even conservative Councilmen Steve McKay and Michael Blue support the idea. Well, I don’t!
There are folks, businesses who have been legitimately affected by the virus. Help them, please. It is way past time for our elected officials to quit wasting our money.
Russ Arnold
Frederick
Attempted bribery
