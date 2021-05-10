What?!? I would actually like to follow that with two other words, but won't since my mother may see this.
Gov. Larry Hogan decided to take $100 of my money (from my taxes) and throw it at state employees to encourage them to take a vaccine. A vaccine that's supposed to be for the greater public good. That, barring personal medical reasons, they should be getting anyway. Like I did. Like my mother did. Like my brother did. You get the idea.
Stop it, Larry. Or at least ask me. "Please, Lynn, may I take $100 from you and throw it at someone who doesn't want to end the pandemic?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.