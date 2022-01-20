Whitewashing, revising and misdirecting appears to be a popular play call from the handbook of trivializing the insurrection on January 6, 2021, and Rick Blatchford’s contribution in the Jan. 12 edition (The power of words) is a prime example.
In my lifetime, I have never witnessed anything more distressing as an American citizen than the events that unfolded at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This was not a protest/riot, but an attack involving thousands of misguided fellow American citizens against their fellow American citizens and the very seat of our democracy.
Mr. Blatchford cites several “worse” events that resulted in traumatic injuries or property damage or both but were perpetrated by a single individual or a handful of individuals. None of these examples, though each tragic, even come close to the scale of the events on Jan. 6. To date, at least five fellow citizens have died and millions of dollars of damage was inflicted to the physical structure of the Capitol as a result of the assault.
“Many rational people,” including Mr. Blatchford may try to erase, mitigate or revise the events of Jan. 6, but the vision of insurrectionists scaling the walls and forcefully trespassing into the Capitol, destroying and defacing our bastion of democracy is permanently seared in many of our memories.
Mr. Blatchford’s submission is entitled “The Power of Words,” which may be somewhat prescient. Words, and the actions they encourage, also have consequences and those involved in promoting and participating in the insurrection should be concerned. I pray that we as a nation never see another example of this behavior again. We are so much better than this — I hope!
Ron McCurdy
Frederick
(2) comments
This was a good letter. The day Trump was inaugurated, we were told he lived in a different reality. Unfortunately, now most of the Republican leadership had bought into that different reality. This is what cost this country when you have a leader saying the virus will go away or that he won an election that he clearly did not. Until Republicans come back into the real world, they will continue to mislead others and put this country in peril.,
Mr. McCurdy,
The power of words? Very apt. Insurrection?? Granted what happened on Jan 6 was not a bright moment in our history. And those participating are being prosecuted as they well should. But only a fraction of the people attending participated . Hardly an insurrection. And things do not happen in a vacuum.
Let's face it. The Democrats do not have much left to cling to. From the daily bombardment of the "Big Lie" - Russian collusion where they led an orchestrated, political attempt to overthrow our government: via impeachment under false pretenses to the "Big :Lie" that the 2020 election was the most fair and secure in our nations history- Yes they have little left to cling to .but exaggerations and hyperbole
