A recent spring storm dumped too much water for the storm drains to handle. More properties than we know took on a bit of water. The storm was a reminder that downtown flooding has had a significant impact on properties for at least five years.
The YMCA invested more than $1 million in flood control after a devastating flood. That’s more than a million dollars that could have gone to child-care programs, the new South County facility or employee salaries.
Last year, the city paid for a study performed by the Army Corps of Engineers to analyze the problem and make recommendations to fix the problem.
The project to increase stormwater drainage should be paired with a project to widen the Market Street sidewalks in response to the call to make outside dining a permanent amenity for businesses that want to offer outside seating.
If we widen the sidewalks, replace parking meters with centralized parking boxes, add a bike lane and continue to make the parking decks an attractive option, we can keep Market Street traffic flowing — especially for emergency vehicles — while we enhance our downtown streetscape.
If elected, I promise to deliver solutions, not just another study that gets put on a shelf.
Jennifer Dougherty is a Democratic candidate for mayor in Frederick.
