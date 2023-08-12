Somewhere hidden in the NIMBY-ism and bias that suffuses your recent article entitled “Carmen's owner's lawsuit complicated by civil citation” (Aug. 5-6) is a story about a local man encountering systemic barriers in his effort to establish stores that will feed and bring a sense of community to his underserved neighbors.
Instead, the reporter focuses on an extremely minor licensing infraction and the complaints of a few disgruntled locals, and overemphasizes Wilks’ previous conviction (which should only be relevant to his civil rights lawsuit) with the effect of framing him as an interloper and bad influence on the neighborhood.
