In an Associated Press story on Jan. 26, (“Pope says homosexuality is not a crime,” The Frederick News-Post, Page A7), the large headline and 18 of the 20 paragraphs nearly scream the message that the Catholic Church says homosexuality is fine.
But Paragraph 15 says Church teaching holds that homosexual acts are sinful — intrinsically disordered. And Paragraph 16 quotes Pope Francis saying “it’s a sin.”
(2) comments
I guess the article wasn't sufficiently bigoted for John and he wanted the headline to be more clearly bigoted?
I thought it was clear; homosexuality is not a sin but homosexual acts are. Either way, religions are nuts. If you accept that god made everything, then god made homosexuals. Who are you to judge?
