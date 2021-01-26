I was delighted and impressed to read the excellent story about Saylor Poffenbarger graduating early from high school enabling her to begin her college career at UCONN for the upcoming semester. Additionally she will be able to join the basketball team and continue to showcase and hone her basketball skills early.
In the midst of a worldwide pandemic this feat is elevated from great to outstanding. Congratulations to Ms. Poffenbarger, her family, teachers, FCPS, coaches, teammates and friends.
Perhaps this story should’ve been on the front page of the paper. I wouldn’t mind if great stories like this caused the madness of the world to move back a few pages.
Craig Van
Frederick
