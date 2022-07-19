I wish to respond to the article by Julian Atelsek in the July 13 Frederick News-Post concerning the Skills USA national competition.
I am beyond pleased and proud of the performance of five of our FCPS students in the Skills USA national competition in Atlanta this summer. FCPS has consistently performed well at this annual competition in which students participate in skills contests using technical skills learned at the FCPS Career and Technology Center. I believe these students, their teachers and the programs offered at the CTC show us the best of the best that our school system produces.
The five students and their teachers are: Leyda Cadena, Academy of Health Professions, Medical Assisting (Jenny Maher, instructor); Donald Haycroft, HVAC plumbing program (Charles Crum, instructor); and Bradley Keriakos, Marshall Proctor and Seth Rape, CAD Engineering and Architecture (Philip Arnold, instructor)
The day-to-day teaching and learning at the CTC are exciting to observe. You see students and teachers working in a professional environment, asking, researching and solving complex problems, and using their skills to improve life in our communities. All that happens right here in our public schools. These talented students often step off the stage at graduation with offers of career track jobs and scholarships for furthering their studies. There is so much to be proud of.
Kathryn Groth
Frederick
