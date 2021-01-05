Remington Gregg writes ("Canceling student debt would narrow the racial wealth gap and stimulate our economy," Dec. 26) that the federal government should cancel the $1.37 billion student loan debt “to help close the racial wealth gap.” I suggest that said debt be canceled simply because college education of our citizens is a wise government investment that will be repaid many times over, “regardless of the race, color, or creed” of the loan’s recipient.
College-educated adults on average earn significantly more than their lesser-educated counterparts and, therefore, pay more in federal and state income taxes. I believe that these payments greatly exceed the expense of the tuition and student living costs.
One needs only look at the results the college education provisions of the World War II “GI Bill” to see the social and economic benefits, not just to the individuals but to our nation.
Student loan forgiveness today could foster a similar result by removing the debt burden and enabling individuals to get on with income-producing employment and, thus, with tax-paying lives.
How many "spring break" vacations were made with loan money, just wondering ??
Why do we need a second letter on this? There was one already and plenty of comments that could simply have been added to that discussion. Yet, FNP decides to post more on the same thing. So, since you put this here, I will repeat my comment from before: Where is the forgiveness for all those who've paid them already through hard work, diligence and smart decisions over often what is decades, even after attempting to refinance with them taking it down from 9.25 to 9.0? Do we not then congratulate those who've made that struggle rather than simply fork over a sh*tload of cash to people who've often made bad decisions like getting a masters in social studies or photography or others that will NEVER see an income to justify the expense? Are we paying off loans for those who've misused them for vacations, big-screen TVs, cars, booze and whatnot? I know MANY who've done just that instead of using it for what it was intended....MANY!!! Do we also then forgive those who are "lifer" students with no intention of graduating? I know enough of them too...20+ years of school with no intent on ever paying anything back, ever. We need to more squarely aim at phony-baloney for-profit colleges like Phoenix U that offer degrees worth about 2 squares of toilet paper...or Trump U who's founder is one of the bigger crooks out there with thousands of fraud charges against him and which any degree is worth less than those 2 squares of TP. I don't mind that GIs get free tuition for their service. I also don't mind specific programs for teachers who are now under the gun from that a**hole DeVoss and the Trump agenda to not pay them what they agreed to for years of service in crap areas in exchange for their loan to be forgiven. There are other programs. How about a program like that for SCIENTISTS and DOCTORS in hard-to-fill areas? That's probably well worth it. I don't see that blindly paying off that chunk of debt (in the trillions, not billions) to people who have spent everything at the mall or in a house that's way too big (also know many of them) instead of working their azz off pay the debt they took on voluntarily. We also should go after employers who don't pay fair wages to start with and shed politicians who think trickling down wealth works. It doesn't. Ask a stupid question, you'll get an earful...and deserve it.
I love it when government comes up with a new way to spend my money by rationalizing that it will pay for itself. How did that work out with Obamacare?
Forgive 15% of the debt. Force lenders to slash interest rates in half. Rope in the champagne tastes of universities. No need for student bookstores, coffee shops, gyms and concert halls when most of these amenities exist in the towns already. Colleges have been feasting on money provided by government loans to students for too long.
good one, francesca_easa! Concert halls house music student classrooms and recitals, so that one should stay. Not sure if they could do without bookstores...
Trillion, not billion
