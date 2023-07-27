As Frederick addresses the growing climate crisis, our school district should have a central role.
Nationwide, schools emit a massive amount of CO2, equivalent to 15.4 million cars each year. At the same time, renewable investments are especially beneficial in the education system, where they can offer STEM learning for students, reduce respiratory illness, and instill responsible actions in the next generation.
Our county can create a clean, green school system — an inspiration for others in our state and an asset to the community.
The School Climate Resolution that Prince George’s County adopted in 2021 offers a perfect place to begin. It set ambitious sustainability goals for their district, based on electrification and waste reduction standards from the Sierra Club and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Their resolution also created a working group of school employees, experts, and community members, which launched an action plan to meet goals. With a surge of federal grants now available through the Inflation Reduction Act and other avenues, this is the perfect moment for similar action in Frederick.
My local student-led group, Sunrise Frederick, has drafted a resolution for FCPS, closely modeled on Prince George’s County’s. We’ll present our proposal to the Board of Education on Aug. 9. We’re excited to work with the board to ensure our school district rises to the challenge of climate change.
Beyond cutting emissions and limiting dangerous air pollution, green initiatives like composting and solar can dramatically reduce costs for schools, with those reclaimed funds returning to the classroom.
These measures also offer educational possibilities in virtually every discipline — technology, sciences, art, government. Integrating green systems into curricula has consistently been shown to help students succeed.
The future without bold climate action is bleak, from fire to flood, but we should not let despair eclipse the hope inherent to this moment.
We have an unparalleled opportunity to invest in Frederick. The county has a thriving educational system, but we must also strive to lead in sustainability — for the sake of our students, our world, and our future.
Editor’s note: Davin Faris is a recent homeschooled high school graduate. He is a member of Sunrise Frederick, a student-led climate justice organization and local hub of the national environmental nonprofit Sunrise Movement.
