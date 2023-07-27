As Frederick addresses the growing climate crisis, our school district should have a central role.

Nationwide, schools emit a massive amount of CO2, equivalent to 15.4 million cars each year. At the same time, renewable investments are especially beneficial in the education system, where they can offer STEM learning for students, reduce respiratory illness, and instill responsible actions in the next generation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription