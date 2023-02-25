The column by Jack Topchik called "Confronting stuttering" (The Frederick News-Post, Feb. 18-19) was an excellent look at stuttering and the life it creates for stutterers. I salute Kopchik for sharing his reality.
Now, in the new generation, there is a different reality in some young people in the U.S., which in recent decades has become more of an immigrant presence. There are countless young people who stutter in two languages.
