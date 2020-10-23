For all parents and teachers concerned with the present level of education being offered virtually, and the fact that our Frederick County Board of Education has voted down (4 to 3) for a return of students to school, I urge you to vote for Sue Johnson and write-in candidate Paulette Anders for two of the open BOE seats.
We need strong leaders who have the skills and knowledge to chart the course of public education in Frederick County, and in particular, will fight to get our students back to school. These two women have the drive, the experience and the passion to work for our students. They will not let political or personal interests cloud their judgement and decisions.
Two current members of the BOE, Lois Jarman and Rae Gallagher, are on the ballot. They were appointed, never voted in to their position. Both of these women are steadfastly opposed to the students returning to school. The arguments they have put out there have been weak and fixable, but they have yet to offer any solutions or recommendations that would help change their vote. If they get back on the board, I believe they will join the other two dissenting members in any subsequent vote to return to in-school learning. Our students will not be going back to school for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year — unless you vote in Sue Johnson and Paulette Anders.
Just last week, board member Brad Young visited a Frederick County high school and found the 40 percent of the students were totally disengaged and failing. Horror stories about the effects virtual learning is having on our students — mentally, physically and psychologically — abound in the local social media. Parents, teachers, concerned citizens of Frederick County, please don’t take lightly this crisis and the effect this local election will have on our students.
Sue and Paulette will do what the four board members have not done. They will work to get everything in place to ensure that our children get back to school and get the education they deserve. Elect Sue Johnson and Paulette Anders to the Board of Education on Nov. 3.
Pat Sprankle
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.