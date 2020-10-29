I would like to encourage everyone to consider Sue Trost Johnson for Frederick County Board of Education.
I am proud to have a Sue Johnson for BOE sign in my yard, and I look forward to voting for her. Sue and her husband Eddie are my neighbors and friends.
Sue and Eddie are very active in the community through various organizations, including the Jefferson Ruritan. In our community, Sue and Eddie are known as always cheerfully offering help to their neighbors and community — and it’s always done with a smile. They are also EMTs and volunteer firefighters at the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department. Sue is an accomplished educator and involved in multiple businesses. Sue’s support is bipartisan — an accomplishment all too rare in today’s partisan-focused political atmosphere.
If good character, a positive attitude and a cheerful and professional demeanor is important to you, Sue Johnson is an excellent choice for the Frederick County Board of Education.
Bill Allen
Jefferson
