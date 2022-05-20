I thought the meeting at Winchester Hall discussing the planned Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape plan and overlay was conducted well, and that people who came out to speak all had good thoughts and perspectives to share. I was concerned that my farmer neighbors did not feel that they were as well taken care of by this plan as the Montgomery County Agricultural Preserve helps support the farmers of Montgomery County. I think that needs some looking into as part of the treasure of living in Frederick is our agrarian community. But I think there is confusion, too, about FEMA requirements that are not actually something the county has control over. Mr. Goodfellow and the planning commission have worked very hard to get the plan thus far, and with some thought, the County Council can make sure we get everything right. Something this important sometimes has to take some extra time.
What I wished I had thought to say last night was that when one is in possession of a treasure, it always comes with some tradeoffs. I am an artist, so I will share an art anecdote: Say for some reason your family owned one of the three Landsdowne portraits of George Washington (the most famous being the one that Dolley Madison instructed Paul Jennings to save from the invading British in 1814.) Not only would you have to insure that picture for millions of dollars, but you would have to be very careful about how you handle it. The humidity, temperature and light all must be monitored and controlled to keep such a painting vibrant for generations to come. Remember, this is a portrait that carries great significance to our entire nation.
If I owned it, I wonder: Would I think it fair to keep that portrait in my private home where only I can enjoy it, or perhaps turn part of my home into a museum so that schoolchildren and veterans and people new to this country might enjoy and be inspired by this treasure for centuries to come? Gordon and Louise Strong decided to do just that. Their foundation still owns Sugarloaf Mountain, but they made it available so that it could be enjoyed by the public for generations.
Hopefully, with this treasured landscape plan, those of us who are privileged enough to own property in the area it encompasses will all agree that it is not too much for us to be asked to take a little better care of it, to even accept some restrictions of use, just as we would if we owned a valuable piece of art. We must make sure the land doesn’t degrade and that the sense of beauty that exists now is not eroded.
“Ridiculous!” You may say. “Sugarloaf is not a painting but a bronze sculpture that will withstand the elements outside for centuries.” But remember, if everyone touches it, those invisible oils on all those fingers will soon discolor it and degrade it, and within a lifetime it may become quite worthless. Or even worse, our children might think it better to sell it for the metal and melt it down. Let’s not take a chance on losing this national treasure.
Johnny Carrera
Frederick
